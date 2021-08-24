Canaccord Genuity Cuts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

