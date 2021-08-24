Canaccord Genuity Raises Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 425

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of ATYM stock traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 316.68 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 106,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market cap of £437.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.66. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,530 over the last 90 days.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.