Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $193.45. 57,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,952. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

