Capital Square LLC Sells 170 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 3,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,871. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

