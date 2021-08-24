Capital Square LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.96. 25,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,300. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $302.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

