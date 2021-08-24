Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88.

