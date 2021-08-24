Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 267.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 38,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

