Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Berkeley Lights makes up about 0.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,518 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 51,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,384. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.98. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

