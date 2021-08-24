Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,114 over the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 105,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.88. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,099. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

