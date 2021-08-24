Castle Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $28,570.61 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00543777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $616.04 or 0.01254581 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

