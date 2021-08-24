Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $97,440.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $97,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
