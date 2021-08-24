Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $97,440.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $97,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89.

Get Catalent alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.