CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 190.29% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

