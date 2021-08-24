CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

