Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tennant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE TNC opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

