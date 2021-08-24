Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

