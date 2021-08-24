Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $47.17 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $47,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

