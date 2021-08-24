Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 143,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $15,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 244,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

