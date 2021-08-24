Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $30,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,356,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,553,283 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

