CHADS VC Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $2,235.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,856,259 coins and its circulating supply is 47,105,320 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

