Chainge (CHNG) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

Chainge (CURRENCY:CHNG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainge has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Chainge has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $698,712.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00156068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,276.53 or 0.99997276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00997560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.24 or 0.06647429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainge Coin Profile

Chainge’s total supply is 52,394,312 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge

Chainge Coin Trading

