Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNYA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

