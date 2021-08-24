Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,887,000 after acquiring an additional 356,339 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.