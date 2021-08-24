Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,836,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 289,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000.

USRT stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,201. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13.

