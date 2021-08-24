Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $698,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 93,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,844. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.