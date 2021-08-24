Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 5,841 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,280. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83.

