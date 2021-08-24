Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,654 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 291,277 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $12,509,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,487. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93.

