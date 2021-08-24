Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,360 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.40. 12,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,838. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $111.39 and a one year high of $191.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

