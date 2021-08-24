Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 979 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,114. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

