Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $466.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

