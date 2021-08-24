Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter Acquires 883 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey B. Streeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $219.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

