Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alarm.com by 77.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,119. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

