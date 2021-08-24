Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 22,406 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

