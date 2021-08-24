Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Okta by 17.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after buying an additional 401,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.50. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

