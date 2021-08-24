Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

