Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CVR opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

