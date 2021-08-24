China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

