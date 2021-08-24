Chris Hart Sells 5,025 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

Chris Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATA stock opened at C$45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 47.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

