Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

