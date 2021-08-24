Cipher (CPR) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $118,517.32 and approximately $139,314.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00389176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00962729 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.