Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,630.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,760 shares of company stock worth $182,314 over the last 90 days.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
