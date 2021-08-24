Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,630.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,760 shares of company stock worth $182,314 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

