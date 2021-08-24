Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Qumu by 87.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

QUMU stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

