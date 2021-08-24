Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,033 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

