Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Trio-Tech International Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
