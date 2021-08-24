Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bonso Electronics International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99. Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

