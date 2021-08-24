Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TYHT opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. Shineco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

