Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 162,889.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 303,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

