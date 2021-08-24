Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ever-Glory International Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Ever-Glory International Group Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

