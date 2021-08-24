Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 17,963 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLH opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.