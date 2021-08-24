CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

