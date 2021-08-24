CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
