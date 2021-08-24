CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

